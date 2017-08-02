Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Very Busy Summer For STARS!

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 2nd at 8:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Its been a crazy summer for Manitoba’s STARS air ambulance.

It responded to a record 95 emergency calls last month. That compares to 63 in July of 2016. 25 of the calls this July were car crashes while five involved recreational vehicles.

And June was hectic too, the third busiest month since STARS came here in 2011.

STARS would like to remind people it’s a non-profit organization that appreciates it when people support their fundraisers.

 

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

