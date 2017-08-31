Burton Cummings Theatre to be transformed into a Haunted House this Halloween

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Burton Cummings Theatre’s old world charm is about to become a whole lot scarier with Stage Frights – Mabel’s Curtain Call, happening October 25 to 31.

Get ready for thrills and chills, as the historic 110 year old Burton Cummings Theatre will be transformed into a haunted house for days and nights of chills and fun.

“The haunted house will encompass areas of the building not seen by the general public,” said Kevin Donnelly, Senior VP of Entertainment and Venue with True North Sports and Entertainment.

“We feel the Burt is the perfect place to host a haunted house and we are thrilled to have One Trunk Theatre on board to bring it to life… or after life,” jokes Donnelly.

Members of One Trunk Theatre will transform themselves to tell the tale of the Burton Cummings Theatre’s resident ghost, Mabel Hackney.

Just over one century ago actor Mabel Hackney waved farewell to her adoring fans in Winnipeg and boarded the Empress of Ireland back home to England. Manitobans begged her to return soon, as the curtain fell on her final performance at the then Walker Theatre. When the Empress went down in the St. Laurent. Mabel’s body was never found, only a scrap of her nightdress remained – in the hands of her drowned lover.

Stories abound that Mabel did return – to haunt the theatre she once loved, and all of her terrors still lurk throughout the building. From the darkened basement, to the rafters above the stage -​​ and this Halloween, she will make her grand return to the stage.

“For us, it is a chance to dive into the genre of horror- designing a theatrical experience that awakens urban ghost stories from our city; allows performers to interact with audiences in an intimate and unique setting; and animates one of our country’s most enchanting (and potentially horrifying) historic buildings,” said Andraea Sartison, Artistic Producer for One Trunk Theatre.

“When we first entered the basement of the Burt we realized how chilling and disorienting the space already is, and how its 100 year+ history is fraught with hauntings, superstition and enchanting true stories of the many famed performers who have graced the stage there. It’s the perfect setting for a large scale Halloween scarefest. We look forward to sharing this frightening tale this fall and scaring the pants off citizens of all ages and all levels of bravery!”

Late night revellers can howl into the night Friday and Saturday, as a dance party with live DJ will keep the party going long after the ghosts have settled in for the night.

Stay tuned for ticket information and note, the evening performances may not be suitable for all ages.

– MyToba News

File Photo