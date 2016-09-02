Build your dream home in Winnipeg

A local leader in condominium designs is now building single-family homes for Winnipeggers, based in the community of Royalwood.

StreetSide Developments is drawing on its experience and successes in condominium building to create single-family homes that share the functionality and maximized space the developer is known for.

Homes By StreetSide recently debuted two brand-new floor plans as part of the development’s new building phase, which has already received a strong response from Winnipeg buyers.

The homes come in six signature floor plans and can be built on Tascona or John Bruce Roads. With the opportunity to select a home and lot, as well as choose your interior finishes with the help of a professional designer, Homes By StreetSide offers a custom home opportunity.

The homes are also accessible for first-time homebuyers. The new bungalow floor plans, known as The Woody and The Louis, have home and lot plans now available for as low as $323,016 including GST.

No matter what your needs, there’s a lot and home for you at Homes By StreetSide, with lots ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 square feet.

Homes By StreetSide’s bungalow and two-storey homes offer one-bedroom-plus-den varieties all the way up to five-bedroom homes with completed basements. Buyers can choose to upgrade to a finished basement or leave the option open for the future.

Located near schools and trails, Royalwood offers convenience and charm, with easy access to the South Perimeter and the shops and services of St. Vital and Southdale Centre.

Funnel your way through the Bois-des-Esprits trails and find out where many of Homes By StreetSide’s floorplan names drew inspiration from.

A home in Royalwood gives you natural reason to weave the great outdoors into your everyday life. The trails give you access to plentiful walks in the forest, close to home.

At the end of the day, your home is yours to experience, and with Homes By StreetSide, it’s yours to design too.

Visit homesbystreetside.ca for more information, or call Myles Viklund of Rancho Realty Services (Manitoba) Ltd. at 204-793-1000.

-Streetside Developments