Brutal Assault In Winnipeg Becomes Homicide

Manitoba Crime - Winnipeg Crime
Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 28th at 4:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A brutal assault in Winnipeg’s West End is now a homicide investigation.

Winnipeg police have identified the 18-year-old victim as Tyler William Ranville.

It happened on August 18th around 11:15pm near the corner of Sargent Avenue and McMicken Street.

Ranville allegedly stumbled into the road and collapsed after being stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

