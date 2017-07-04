Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70

WINNIPEG, MB. — One of the giants of the Canadian – and especially the Winnipeg — music industry Bruce (Bones) Rathbone passed away this weekend at age 70.

At a time when the big names in music always seemed to skip Winnipeg, it was Rathbone with his partner Sam Katz and their employees Gilles Paquin and Kevin Donnelly who convinced the biggest names in the industry to come to town.

“I’m just very sad to hear of his passing,” said his former partner in Nite Out Entertainment, Sam Katz. “I hadn’t seen him much in the last year and a half but we talked often on the phone. He was a friend and his passing makes me sad.

“Bruce was a unique individual, a guy who worked hard and played just as hard. With Nite Out Entertainment, Bruce put Winnipeg on the entertainment map. We were doing business when nobody wanted to come to Winnipeg and Bruce was instrumental in convincing the biggest acts to stop in Winnipeg and, more importantly, to come back.”

Nite Out Entertainment brought the Rolling Stones to Winnipeg in 1994. They also convinced David Bowie, the Doobie Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Def Leppard and Tina Turner to play Winnipeg Arena when they were the hottest acts in show business.

“Our first show was Alabama and Kenny Rogers back when they were huge,” recalled Katz. “They liked working with us so much we took them right across the country. Those were wild and crazy times.

“To this day, people still talk about one of Bruce’s biggest ideas, Sunfest in Gimli with Pearl Jam. Bruce was a guy who always thought outside the box. We were the first to bring Tragically Hip to Winnipeg. We did sporting events: NBA basketball, professional boxing and Major League Baseball pre-season games. We had to fight to get these shows to come to Winnipeg but Bruce was a fighter.”

One of the lasting effects of Rathbone’s career came the day he hired a kid out of Regina named Kevin Donnelly. These days, Donnelly is senior vice-president of True North Sports and Entertainment and one of the most dominant forces in Canada’s entertainment industry.

“I remember when he hired Kevin,” said Katz with a laugh. “He was a kid out of Saskatchewan and Bruce used to call him Deli Tray Donnelly. He certainly has come a long way. He isn’t Deli Tray Donnelly anymore.”

Rathbone had a reputation for convincing big acts to make Winnipeg a stop and for selling venues out. He also believed in the theory that you fought to sell tickets until the last possible moment because, “They don’t have any value tomorrow.”

“Bruce was a larger than life personality,” said Katz. “He loved being on the water, he loved boats, he loved snowmobiling and I remember when we used to have the Nite Out Entertainment boat on the river all summer. What a time that was. Bruce was a force of nature and he was a really good man.”

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos – Twitter