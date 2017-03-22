Browaty: Release Portage & Main Study Now!
WINNIPEG, MB. – City Councillor Jeff Browaty is demanding a study that Winnipeggers paid for be released immediately. The study looks at traffic impacts of opening Portage and Main, something Browaty is against.
The study was commissioned a year ago but hasn’t been made public yet. Browaty says he asked for a copy of the study in January but was told not yet. He then filed a freedom of information request but a month later was told the city is exercising the option of delaying the release of that info for 90 days from the filing of the request.
The opening of Portage and Main is a goal of Mayor Brian Bowman.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
It’s a good thing somebody is looking at how taxpayer money is spent on useless studies
the mayor is out to lunch, the corner was closed for a reason and he should drop this subject now.
Opening Portage and Main is a Disaster in wait…what is that Mayor thinking? it was closed for numerous reasons and those reasons are the same today. It’s a Very Dangerous intersection Period.