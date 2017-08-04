banner20

Broccoli Florettes Recalled Over E. Coli

Posted: August 4th at 7:30pm National, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Gold Coast brand Broccoli Florettes are being recalled.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they may be contaminated with E. coli.

It affects 907-gram packages with a UPC code of 7 35844 00033 5.

The product expires on August 12, 2017.

They were sold across Canada at Costco stores.

E. coli may not cause food to look or smell spoiled, but it can potentially lead to death.

Less severe cases often include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and bloody diarrhea.

Consumers who have the affected product should not consume the spoiled goods.

You should throw it out or return it to Costco for a refund.

