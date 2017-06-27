Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Bri-Ann Tokariwski Wins Women’s City & District

Posted: June 27th at 8:30am Featured, golf, SPORTS, OTHER

WINNIPEG, MB. – University of Manitoba women’s golf coach Bri-Ann Tokariwski has won Golf Manitoba’s Winnipeg City & District Championship.

Tokariwski, who plays out of Elmhurst and plans to turn professional at the end of this amateur season, edged 2016 Provincial Junior Team player Rebecca Kuik of Niakwa to win the title at Larters at St. Andrews Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

Tokariwski, who is the defending and five-time provincial women’s amateur champion, fired seven-over 77 on Saturday and trailed Kuik by a shot after the opening day. However, the U of M coach came back with a 78 on Sunday while Kuik finished with an 82 giving Tokariwski a three-shot advantage — plus-15 155 to Kuik’s plus-18 158.

Tokariwski finished five up on First Flight winner Mindy Lichtman of St. Boniface and Second Flight Winner Tammy Gibson of Niakwa, both finished at 160. Lichtman went 78-82 while Gibson carded 77-83.

Carol Martel of Transcona was the third-flight winner.

