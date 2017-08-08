Brew at the Zoo Tickets on Sale Now

WINNIPEG, MB. – No we didn’t mean Boo at the Zoo, we’re talking about Brew at the Zoo.

Brew at the Zoo will showcase the growing craft beer industry in a unique, after-hours, adult’s-only experience at the Zoo. Guests will enjoy samples from craft breweries, live music from Winnipeg’s The Proud Sons, food trucks and more.

Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo support the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s ongoing commitment to connecting people of all ages with nature in a way that inspires them to conserve it for the future.

Tickets start at $39.95 and include all samples plus the live music. Food will be available for purchase. A limited number of premium tickets will also be available and include early event entry at 6 pm, complimentary food and more for $59.95.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News