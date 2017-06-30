BREAKING: Winnipeg Jets Place Mark Stuart On Waivers

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Jets defenceman Mark Stuart has been placed on unconditional waivers.

The Jets will buy out his contract, bring his time with Winnipeg to an end.

“Mark Stuart has been a tremendous leader for the Winnipeg Jets organization on and off the ice for the past six years,” said Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. “We are forever grateful for his mentorship to our young players and the ambassador he has been in the community. This was a difficult decision to make and we wish Mark and his family all the best in the future.”

Stuart has been with Winnipeg since the Jets returned in the 2011-2012 season. In 390 games, Stuart has 13 goals and 40 assists.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Jeff Miller