Stay Inside – Armed Man In Portage

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Portage la Prairie RCMP believe an armed man is on the loose.

Residents are being told to stay inside their homes.

Schools have been placed in lockdown while officers search for the suspect.

Police were tipped off about a stolen vehicle in the area that possibly had multiple firearms inside.

The suspect vehicle was stopped at Panko’s Food Store.

Two women were taken into custody but a man fled on foot.

He was reportedly carrying a long gun.

The public is being asked to call police immediately if they see anything suspicious.

This story is developing and MyToba News will provide any updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File