Manitoba Plane Crash Kills Two Winkler Men

WINNIPEG, MB — Two Winkler men are dead after a plane crashed to the east of Brunkild, Manitoba.

It departed St. Andrews Airport around 6:30pm Thursday.

RCMP were called once the Winkler-bound flight became overdue.

#rcmpmb and @TSBCanada investigating plane crash near Brunkild last night. 2 males from Winkler deceased. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 10, 2017

The Cessna 185 plane wasn’t located until about 1:00am Friday when it was spotted near PR 305.

Police have confirmed weather conditions were poor and visibility was low.

The victims are only being identified by age– a 41-year-old and a 60-year-old.

No other information is available, but police are assisting The Transportation Safety Board with the ongoing investigation.

Deploys a team to the site of an aircraft accident near Brunkild, MB https://t.co/sSiak4yeIr — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) February 10, 2017

MyToba News is following this story and will provide updates as they become available.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

With files from MyToba’s Kevin Klein

Photo courtesy Google Maps