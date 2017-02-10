Manitoba Plane Crash Kills Two Winkler Men

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 10th

WINNIPEG, MB — Two Winkler men are dead after a plane crashed to the east of Brunkild, Manitoba.

It departed St. Andrews Airport around 6:30pm Thursday.

RCMP were called once the Winkler-bound flight became overdue.

The Cessna 185 plane wasn’t located until about 1:00am Friday when it was spotted near PR 305.

Police have confirmed weather conditions were poor and visibility was low.

The victims are only being identified by age– a 41-year-old and a 60-year-old.

No other information is available, but police are assisting The Transportation Safety Board with the ongoing investigation.

