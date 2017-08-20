LAS VEGAS, NV. — Comedian Jerry Lewis has died.

He was 91.

Local media report Lewis passed away around 9:15am at his Las Vegas home.

His agent later confirmed the news.

Lewis got his break after teaming with Dean Martin back in the 1950s.

He catapulted to fame with roles in The Nutty Professor and The Bellboy.

Later in life he founded the Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy telethon, however he made a homophobic slur on the show in 2007.

His reputation never recovered, and he continued making racist and misogynistic jokes throughout the rest of his life.

He is survived by SanDee Pitnick, his second wife.

The pair also adopted a daughter together.

—MyToba News

