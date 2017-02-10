BREAKING: Greyhound Cannibal Granted Freedom

WINNIPEG, MB — Will Baker is a free man.

The cannibal formerly known as Vince Li has been given an absolute discharge by Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board.

Baker was found not criminally responsible and unfit to stand trial in the murder of 22-year-old Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in 2008.

He has been described as a model patient since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and treated.

Baker recently began living on his own, though he was under supervision to ensure he was taking his medication.

He no longer has any conditions.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

File photos