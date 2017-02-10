BREAKING: Greyhound Cannibal Granted Freedom
WINNIPEG, MB — Will Baker is a free man.
The cannibal formerly known as Vince Li has been given an absolute discharge by Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board.
Baker was found not criminally responsible and unfit to stand trial in the murder of 22-year-old Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in 2008.
He has been described as a model patient since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and treated.
Baker recently began living on his own, though he was under supervision to ensure he was taking his medication.
He no longer has any conditions.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
File photos
2 Comments
This is a very sad day. I weep for the McLean family. When he stops taking his meds and does this again, the Province will simply say “sorry” to the next victim’s family.
Sad sad day.
I can’t agree more, this is an atrocity to our of Citizens (and I can’t imagine what this has & will do to the Family and the other Victims) We have just made a statement that makes it clear cold blooded murder and cannibalism is alright in our Country….I’m claiming Refugee status to The USA. This doesn’t happen in America. **Snif**