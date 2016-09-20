Brangelina no more: power couple divorcing

They were the one couple that seemed able to make Hollywood marriage work.

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from actor Brad Pitt.

Her lawyer confirmed the rumours Tuesday morning, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actress is also asking for physical custody of their six children.

She’s asked the court to grant Pitt visitation rights.

Jolie and Pitt began dating during production of their 2004 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

That led Pitt and his wife at the time, Jennifer Aniston, to file for divorce in 2005.

The couple finally tied the knot in August 2014.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy Georges Biard (Wikimedia)