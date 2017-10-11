banner20

Brandon’s Wheat City Closes This Weekend

Kevin Klein
Posted: 30 minutes ago

BRANDON, MB. – Another season of 18-hole play is winding down at Brandon’s Wheat City Golf Course, with the last day of course play scheduled for Sunday, October 15th, weather-permitting. Special fall pricing remains in place until closing day – 18 holes for just $23! Call the Wheat City Golf Course Pro Shop at 204-729-2177 to book your final tee time!

Following the course’s last day of operation, staff will begin preparing the course for winter. As such, the public is reminded that use of the course (hitting of balls anywhere on the course surface) after Oct. 15th is strictly prohibited to ensure the safety of course staff and the public.

The City of Brandon would like to extend its sincere appreciation to all golfers who took the opportunity to play the full course this season and support its efforts to maintain and improve the golfing experience at Brandon’s publicly-owned 18-hole golf course.

Information about the course, Pro Shop and other seasonal amenities available at the Wheat City Golf Course & Recreation Centre can be found at www.wheatcitygolfcourse.ca.

