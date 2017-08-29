Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon’s Sportsplex Pool Closing For Maintenance

Posted: August 29th at 4:30pm brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — The pool at Brandon’s Community Sportsplex will be closed for scheduled maintenance.

The closure begins Saturday, September 2nd and runs through Saturday, September 23rd.

Hours of operation for the facility’s ice rink, racquetball courts, and outdoor track will not be impacted by the pool closure.

You can find a full schedule of September programming at Brandon’s Community Sportsplex here.

The City of Brandon thanks all patrons of the Sportsplex pool for their patience and understanding during this scheduled closure.

For more information about the scheduled closure, please contact Sportsplex Facility Manager Jeff Elliott at 204-729-2472.

