Brandon’s offering a water filter rebate

BRANDON, MB – Applications are now being accepted for the City of Brandon’s 2016 Water Filter Rebate Program.

The program has been established to assist homes impacted by lead water service connections or tap water which may be above the national drinking water guidelines for lead concentrations. The Water Filter Rebate Program is part of the City of Brandon’s Lead Water Services Strategy and provides a one-time rebate of up to $100 to assist eligible property owners/occupants in the purchase of an NSF-certified water filter for lead removal.

Eligible property owners or occupants are encouraged to take advantage of the fall intake process, as all applications must be received by the City of Brandon no later than Dec. 15th, 2016.

Applications can be downloaded via the City of Brandon website here. Completed application forms must then be submitted, either in person or by mail, with required documentation to: Water Filter Rebate Program, 638 Princess Avenue, Brandon, MB, R7A 0P3.

