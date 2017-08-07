Brandon’s Keystone has New GM

BRANDON, MB. – The Keystone Agricultural and Recreational Centre Inc. (Keystone Centre) Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Jeff Schumacher has accepted the position of General Manager of the Keystone Centre. Schumacher began the first week of August.

Schumacher holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Salisbury University in Salisbury, MD and is a former member of the Maryland Army National Guard. His professional career has focused on managing multipurpose/arena type complexes throughout the USA.

Most recently, Schumacher was the General Manager of the Salinas Sports Complex/Rodeo Inc. in Salinas, California where he managed the day-to-day operation of the Salinas Sports Complex (65 acres), including the 16,500 capacity main arena, the 5,250 capacity Rabobank Stadium, softball complex, batting cages, banquet halls, museum, barn and pens. The Salinas Sports Complex is home to the California Rodeo, PBR, equestrian events, concerts, graduations, family and motorsports attractions and multiple sports events including football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey. Previous to his GM role in Salinas he was GM/Director of eight other multipurpose/arena facilities through out the USA, including roles as General Manager of the XFINITY Arena in Everett, WA, home to the Everett Silvertips of the WHL and the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston, ME which was home to a QMJHL franchise.

Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, Schumacher has served on various boards and committees for local sports commissions and chambers of commerce. He is excited about moving to Brandon and getting to know the Keystone management team, valued clients, the city of Brandon and Westman region.

Shawn Berry, Chair of the Board says “We’re thrilled about Jeff assuming the role of GM at the Keystone Centre. His past experience, industry contacts and passion for managing facilities, like the Keystone, is exactly what we were looking for in a new GM. He will bring fresh ideas and new ways of operating the business that our board is really looking forward to.”

