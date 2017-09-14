Brandon’s Own Kerry DuWors Will Play Beethoven

WINNIPEG, MB. – Brandon’s very own Kerry DuWors will open the new Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra season in Brandon at the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium, Sep 17 at 3:00 pm.

DuWors will play Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major with WSO, the same program that opens the 70th Anniversary Season in Winnipeg with legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman. This masterpiece overflows with radiant happiness and virtuosity. Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony completes the program, an uplifting story about fate’s ever-presence, from stark reality through thankfulness.

In addition her career as a performer, DuWors is also the Associate Professor of Violin and Chamber Music at Manitoba’s Brandon University.

DuWors has earned accolades for her “poise and maturity” and “spellbinding expression,” and has been praised for always finding “the music behind the notes” (Winnipeg Free Press). Winner of the 26th Eckhardt-Gramatté Competition, DuWors made a début Canada-wide recital tour with pianist Lydia Wong in 2003.

Hailed as a “dynamic performer,” she has collaborated with internationally acclaimed soloists and chamber music ensembles including James Ehnes, Yo-Yo Ma, Isabel Bayrakdarian, Michael Kim, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Angela Cheng, Denise Djokic, Martin Fröst, Marc-André Hamelin, Andrew Dawes, Scott St. John, Rena Sharon, Martin Beaver, The Knights, and the Lafayette, St. Lawrence and Penderecki Quartets. She has studied and performed with Lorand Fenyves, Charles Castleman, Laurence Lesser, Bernadene Blaha, Krzysztof Penderecki, Elizabeth Wallfisch, Jeanne Lamon, Pamela Frank, Erika Raum, Gwen Thompson, Paul Katz, and the Ying Quartet.

A four-time winner of the Canada Council Musical Instrument Bank Competition (2003-2015), DuWors graciously played the 1902 Enrico Rocca, 1747 Palmason Januarius Gagliano, and the 1820 Joannes Franciscus Pressenda violin. She currently plays a modern instrument by Felix Krafft modeled after the famous 1735 “Plowden” Guarneri del Gèsu.

Tickets for Adults are $54; Seniors are $49; and Students are $12.50, and are available through the Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium: 204.728.9510 or wmca.ca

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra

