Brandon Woman Sexually Assaulted At Work

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating a sexual assault.

It happened at a Brandon business back on July 18th.

Brandon police did not disclose the name of the business or an address.

The victim, who works in the health unit, was allegedly touched inappropriately.

A 33-year-old man was identified and located by Brandon police on Wednesday.

He was charged with sexual assault and released on a promise to appear in court at the end of September.

No other information is available at this time.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File