Brandon Woman Scalds Boyfriend

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges after scalding her boyfriend.

It happened Tuesday morning at a business in Brandon’s downtown.

Police say the woman poured a hot beverage on her beau and fled the scene after police were called.

No injuries were reported.

Around 12:20pm, the accused was spotted by police getting into a vehicle outside her home.

She was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.

The 19-year-old was released on a promise to appear in court in December.

