Brandon Woman Scalds Boyfriend
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges after scalding her boyfriend.
It happened Tuesday morning at a business in Brandon’s downtown.
Police say the woman poured a hot beverage on her beau and fled the scene after police were called.
No injuries were reported.
Around 12:20pm, the accused was spotted by police getting into a vehicle outside her home.
She was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.
The 19-year-old was released on a promise to appear in court in December.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File