Brandon Woman Returns Home To Burglar

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges after being caught inside a stranger’s home.

It happened around 8:35pm Wednesday on Garwood Drive.

The homeowner left her place for about 20-minutes and came home to the suspect in her bathroom.

She was on her way out of the home with jewelry.

The victim confronted the suspect, so she dropped the stolen goods and fled.

Brandon police searched the area and found the suspect a short time later.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with Break and Enter.

She was released on a promise to appear in court in December.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File