Brandon Woman Had Meth Worth $150K
BRANDON, MB. — A 25-year-old Brandon woman is facing several drug offences.
Brandon police executed a search warrant and raided the west end home of the accused.
It happened Thursday afternoon after a lengthy investigation.
Inside, they seized a pile of crystal meth worth over $150,000.
The woman has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and three counts of Breach of Recognizance.
She was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
The accused appeared at a preliminary hearing in court Friday morning.
She remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File