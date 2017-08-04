Brandon Woman Had Meth Worth $150K

Andrew McCrea
August 4th

BRANDON, MB. — A 25-year-old Brandon woman is facing several drug offences.

Brandon police executed a search warrant and raided the west end home of the accused.

It happened Thursday afternoon after a lengthy investigation.

Inside, they seized a pile of crystal meth worth over $150,000.

The woman has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and three counts of Breach of Recognizance.

She was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The accused appeared at a preliminary hearing in court Friday morning.

She remains behind bars.

