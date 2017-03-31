Brandon Woman Goes On Test Drive, Never Returns

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for a stolen Bimmer.

A 30-year-old woman took the car on a test drive as part of a private sale.

She never returned.

The vehicle is described as a white, 4-door 2002 BMW 330i.

It did not have plates on it at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File