Brandon Woman Goes On Test Drive, Never Returns
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for a stolen Bimmer.
A 30-year-old woman took the car on a test drive as part of a private sale.
She never returned.
The vehicle is described as a white, 4-door 2002 BMW 330i.
It did not have plates on it at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).
A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
How stupid can u get !!!!! No license–no insurance— That is one of the dumbest things I have EVER heard of. Hope they at least got her name BEFORE the keys were turned over. I would start looking in maybe BC or NS. The owner should be charged for police time wasted on a situation like this.