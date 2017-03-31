Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Woman Goes On Test Drive, Never Returns

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for a stolen Bimmer.

A 30-year-old woman took the car on a test drive as part of a private sale.

She never returned.

The vehicle is described as a white, 4-door 2002 BMW 330i.

It did not have plates on it at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

  • Gord says:
    March 31, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    How stupid can u get !!!!! No license–no insurance— That is one of the dumbest things I have EVER heard of. Hope they at least got her name BEFORE the keys were turned over. I would start looking in maybe BC or NS. The owner should be charged for police time wasted on a situation like this.

