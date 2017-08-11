banner20

Brandon Woman Flags Police, Gets Arrested

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A 27-year-old woman is facing charges after she flagged down a police cruiser.

It happened around 1:20am Friday in the 2600-block of Pacific Avenue.

The cruiser pulled over to assist the pedestrian when they realized she had a warrant.

The woman was wanted by Roblin RCMP for failing to show up at court for fingerprints.

She was arrested, charged, and released on a promise to appear in court in October.

