Brandon Woman Flags Police, Gets Arrested

BRANDON, MB. — A 27-year-old woman is facing charges after she flagged down a police cruiser.

It happened around 1:20am Friday in the 2600-block of Pacific Avenue.

The cruiser pulled over to assist the pedestrian when they realized she had a warrant.

The woman was wanted by Roblin RCMP for failing to show up at court for fingerprints.

She was arrested, charged, and released on a promise to appear in court in October.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File