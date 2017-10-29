Brandon Woman Faces Weapons Charge

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon pedestrian is facing charges after police stopped her.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 900-block of Brandon’s College Avenue.

Brandon police recognized the woman as someone wanted for previously breaching court orders.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested and searched.

Officers recovered a set of brass knuckles even though the woman also had orders not to possess any weapons.

She has been charged with Breach of Recognizance, Breach of Undertaking, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

The woman was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre and appeared in court Friday.

She remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File