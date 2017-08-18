Brandon Woman Charged For Defrauding Vulnerable Person

BRANDON, MB. — An elderly Brandon woman is facing charges after she swindled a vulnerable person.

Brandon police were notified of the scheme back on June 1st.

They say the suspect made the victim withdraw large amounts of money from his or her bank account.

It happened on multiple occasions between March and May 2017.

The investigation revealed the sum of funds was in excess of five grand.

Brandon police arrested the 69-year-old suspect on Wednesday.

She’s been charged with Theft Over $5,000.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court later this month.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File