Brandon Woman Charged For Cellphone Fraud

BRANDON, MB — A 19-year-old woman is facing charges for cellphone fraud.

Police began an investigation back in November of 2016.

They say the woman went to several service providers and signed numerous contracts.

She then turned around and sold the new phones.

One victim called police and said the device stopped working a short time after buying it.

The service provider told her the bill was unpaid.

Police arrested the suspect Thursday and charged her with Fraud Under $5,000.

She was released on a promise to appear in court in April.

Investigators believe other victims of the accused are still out there.

They are asked to call Brandon police.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News