Brandon Woman Charged With Assault

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 11th, 2017 at 6:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges after she attacked her husband.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:10pm at a home in the 200-block of 21st Street.

Brandon police say the woman punched the victim in the face.

She also damaged his vehicle by whacking it with a 2×4 piece of lumber.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault and Mischief Under $5000.

She was released on a promise to appear in court on November 9th.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
