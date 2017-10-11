Brandon Woman Charged With Assault

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges after she attacked her husband.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:10pm at a home in the 200-block of 21st Street.

Brandon police say the woman punched the victim in the face.

She also damaged his vehicle by whacking it with a 2×4 piece of lumber.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault and Mischief Under $5000.

She was released on a promise to appear in court on November 9th.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File