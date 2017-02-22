Brandon Woman Caught Taking Locker Room Wallets

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman faces charges after she was caught stealing in a locker room.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:12pm at the Brandon Sportsplex.

A hockey player allegedly caught the suspect stealing a couple of wallets.

The woman was arrested on a charge of Theft Under $5,000.

She was released on a promise to appear in court in April.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View