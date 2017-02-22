Brandon Woman Caught Taking Locker Room Wallets
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman faces charges after she was caught stealing in a locker room.
It happened Tuesday night around 9:12pm at the Brandon Sportsplex.
A hockey player allegedly caught the suspect stealing a couple of wallets.
The woman was arrested on a charge of Theft Under $5,000.
She was released on a promise to appear in court in April.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Google Street View
1 Comment
Why do they release them, let them stay in jail and think about what they did. 10 to 1 she will do it again or get caught shoplifting or something else before she has to go to court. If over 18 should also name the suspect in all these arrests and where they are from..