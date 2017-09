BRANDON, MB – During a traffic stop Friday night, a 43-year-old Brandon woman was caught with 32 grams of crystal meth and 7 grams of cocaine.

She also had two knives, and some cash on her.

She has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking meth and cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The woman was released from custody and will appear in court in November.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News