Brandon Woman Assaulted With Tablet Computer

BRANDON, MB – A Brandon man has been charged with assault after attacking his girlfriend with a tablet computer.

It happened on Thursday just before noon, when Brandon Police received a call from a woman saying her common-law boyfriend had struck her with a tablet computer and pulled her hair.

The 21-year-old man fled the scene before police arrived, but later turned himself in. He was released on conditions to have no contact with the victim, and will appear in court in November.

-MyToba News