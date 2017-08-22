banner20

Brandon Vehicle Stolen, Damaged, And Returned

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating after someone stole a vehicle and returned it.

It happened sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning at a home on Willowdale Crescent.

The homeowner found a broken window and the vehicle had been rummaged through.

There was also damage to the front and side.

The vehicle was returned to the home but parked differently.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

