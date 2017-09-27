Brandon Till Skimmer Wanted By Police

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police need your help catching a cash register robber.

It happened just after 8:20pm Tuesday at a business in the 2300-block of Victoria Avenue.

The suspect allegedly reached over the counter, pressed a button on the till, and skimmed cash.

He was then seen fleeing the premises.

Brandon police say the suspect is known to them, but they haven’t been able to track him down.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for a 23-year-old Brandon man.

He is wanted for Theft Under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of the crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File