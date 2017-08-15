banner20

Brandon Teen Charged For Assaulting Helpful Woman

Brandon Police
Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon teen is facing charges after attacking a woman who tried to help her.

It happened Monday night at a home on Clement Drive.

The teen was given permission to spend the night, but soon fled the residence.

The woman went after her because she was concerned for the girl’s well being.

That’s when the teen assaulted the victim.

She allegedly threw punches, striking the victim several times.

The woman did not require hospitalization.

Brandon police caught up with the accused in the city’s downtown a short time later.

She was charged with Assault and released on a promise to appear in court in September.

