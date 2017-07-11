Brandon Teen Caught With Cocaine

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon teen is accused of trafficking cocaine.

Brandon police were called to a disturbance at an apartment unit in the 1400-block of 22nd Street.

Officers entered the home and located a man and woman.

There was cocaine, cannabis resin, and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

They searched the apartment and recovered 20-grams of blow worth $2,000.

Police arrested the 18-year-old man and charged him with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of Cannabis Resin.

He was released on a promise to appear at a September court date.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File