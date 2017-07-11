Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Brandon Teen Caught With Cocaine

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 11th at 6:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon teen is accused of trafficking cocaine.

Brandon police were called to a disturbance at an apartment unit in the 1400-block of 22nd Street.

Officers entered the home and located a man and woman.

There was cocaine, cannabis resin, and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

They searched the apartment and recovered 20-grams of blow worth $2,000.

Police arrested the 18-year-old man and charged him with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of Cannabis Resin.

He was released on a promise to appear at a September court date.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Bust Drug Network: 9 Charged
Brandon Police Make Big Drug Bust
Brandon Man Charged For Stolen Plates, Drugs
Brandon Drug Dealer Busted In Routine Traffic Stop

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.