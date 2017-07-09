Brandon Summer Lights Concert Heads To Block Party

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon’s Summer Lights Concert Series is packing up from its usual home in Princess Park and heading north to Rosser Avenue for a special downtown block party.

The July 13th Summer Lights Concert performance will take place on Rosser Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

This month’s concert performance will feature the country-tinged tunes of Jade Turner and guest Desiree Dorion.

Both Turner and Dorion are making their mark on Canadian airwaves this summer, as they are both currently sitting in the Top 5 of NCI FM’s Indigenous Music Countdown.

Admission into this street concert is free, with complimentary bannock tacos also being served up by the recently-formed Brandon Bear Clan community group.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert performance will take place at Central United Church.

The Summer Lights Concert will then return to its home location at Princess Park for the last of three monthly performances on August 17th, featuring Kacy & Clayton and guest Shotgun Jimmie.

Music lovers will also want to stay tuned for exciting news about the lineup for this year’s Summer Lights Music Festival being held in September!

—MyToba News

Photo – File