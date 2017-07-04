Brandon Shopper Charged With Fraud
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing a fraud charge.
Brandon police say it happened at an undisclosed store back on June 20th.
The 32-year-old accused allegedly returned to the business with an old receipt and selected the same items.
She then returned them at a cashier and left with cash.
Brandon police investigated and caught up with the woman on Sunday afternoon.
She was arrested and charged with Fraud Under $5,000.
The accused was released on a promise to appear in court in September.
No other information is available at this time.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File