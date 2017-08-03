Brandon Shoplifter Searched, Drugs Recovered
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon shoplifter is facing drug possession charges.
It happened just after 3:00pm Wednesday afternoon.
A 30-year-old woman from rural Brandon was arrested after she allegedly took clothing from a store at the Corral Centre.
Brandon police searched the woman and also recovered nearly half an ounce of pot.
The accused was charged with Theft Under $5,000 and Possession of Marijuana.
She was released on a promise to appear in court in August.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File