banner20

Brandon Shoplifter Searched, Drugs Recovered

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 16 minutes ago Featured, NEWS

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon shoplifter is facing drug possession charges.

It happened just after 3:00pm Wednesday afternoon.

A 30-year-old woman from rural Brandon was arrested after she allegedly took clothing from a store at the Corral Centre.

Brandon police searched the woman and also recovered nearly half an ounce of pot.

The accused was charged with Theft Under $5,000 and Possession of Marijuana.

She was released on a promise to appear in court in August.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
RCMP Seize Drugs In Melita, Manitoba
Stonewall RCMP Raid Marijuana Grow Op
Brandon Man Stopped With Pile Of Phones, Drugs, Cash
Altona Police Discover New Drug Kratom

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.