Brandon Shoplifter Searched, Drugs Recovered

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon shoplifter is facing drug possession charges.

It happened just after 3:00pm Wednesday afternoon.

A 30-year-old woman from rural Brandon was arrested after she allegedly took clothing from a store at the Corral Centre.

Brandon police searched the woman and also recovered nearly half an ounce of pot.

The accused was charged with Theft Under $5,000 and Possession of Marijuana.

She was released on a promise to appear in court in August.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File