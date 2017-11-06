Brandon Shoplifter Identified As Inmate

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after stealing electronics.

It happened back on October 5th at a store in the 900-block of Victoria Avenue.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video taking $98 worth of goods.

Brandon police only recently identified the man and arrested him Sunday.

He is currently in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre on unrelated charges.

The accused was slapped with an upgraded charge of Theft Under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday and remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File