Brandon School Thief Returns To Scene Of Crime, Gets Busted

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 25th at 12:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – They say not to return to the scene of a crime. But one young Brandon thief didn’t take that advice to heart.

Around 10:00 pm on Saturday, an alarm went off at Sioux Valley School. When they arrived and searched through the building, they found a 17-year-old boy hiding inside.

After he was arrested, further investigation showed that he had broken into the school earlier in the day. He took some keys, and returned a second time.

He was arrested by police, and charged with two counts of Break and Enter. He was released on a promise to appear in court on July 24th.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

