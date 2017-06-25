Brandon School Thief Returns To Scene Of Crime, Gets Busted

BRANDON, MB – They say not to return to the scene of a crime. But one young Brandon thief didn’t take that advice to heart.

Around 10:00 pm on Saturday, an alarm went off at Sioux Valley School. When they arrived and searched through the building, they found a 17-year-old boy hiding inside.

After he was arrested, further investigation showed that he had broken into the school earlier in the day. He took some keys, and returned a second time.

He was arrested by police, and charged with two counts of Break and Enter. He was released on a promise to appear in court on July 24th.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News