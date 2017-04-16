Brandon Robber, 19, Behind Bars

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing a slew of robbery charges.

The 19-year-old allegedly committed four separate robberies over April 12th, 14th, and 15th.

He’s been charged with four counts of robbery and related criminal offences.

Brandon police say information about the crimes, including where they happened, will be released soon.

MyToba will provide those updates as we receive them.

The investigation continues and the accused remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File