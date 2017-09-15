Brandon Re-Opens Queen Elizabeth Park

BRANDON, MB – After being closed through spring and summer, Queen Elizabeth Park officially re-opens today.

The park was closed in April due to rising floodwaters. At that time, a large pipe was laid across the access road to the park to ensure the Water Treatment Plant could continue operating.

The park remained closed while work was done to bury the pipe underground. That work has now been completed, in addition to the removal of flood damaged trees and debris.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News