Brandon Re-Opens Queen Elizabeth Park

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 4 minutes ago brandon, Featured, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – After being closed through spring and summer, Queen Elizabeth Park officially re-opens today.

The park was closed in April due to rising floodwaters. At that time, a large pipe was laid across the access road to the park to ensure the Water Treatment Plant could continue operating.

The park remained closed while work was done to bury the pipe underground. That work has now been completed, in addition to the removal of flood damaged trees and debris.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

 

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Montreal Canadiens Alumni Coming to Brandon
Brandon’s Own Kerry DuWors Will Play Beethoven
Jay Webber Winner of Jack Forsyth Memorial Scholarship
Drunk Man Arrested After Disturbing Brandon Hotel Guests

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.