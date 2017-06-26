Brandon Power Outages For Large Building Move

BRANDON, MB. — A large building is being moved near Brandon, so Manitoba Hydro will be cutting power Tuesday.

Service will be temporarily interrupted on June 27th to customers along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Customers in the Brandon area will lose hydro so the building can be safely moved under power lines on the way to Saskatchewan.

The move will begin at Riverbend Colony southeast of Carberry.

Most service interruptions will occur between Sydney and Griswold.

The community of Chater and Campbell’s Trailer Court will also be affected.

Outages will occur between 10:00am and 3:00pm for up to an hour as the building moves west.

You can find information about how to prepare for a power outage here.

—MyToba News

Photo – File