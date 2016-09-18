Brandon power outages continue through November

Manitoba Hydro is continuing major upgrades to the electrical distribution infrastructure in Brandon’s West End this fall.

As this work is conducted, customers may experience power outages lasting up to three hours from September to mid-November.

Customers may also experience periodic road and lane closures.

Manitoba Hydro requires these outages to safely upgrade the primary distribution system’s voltage from 4,000 volts to 12,000 volts.

This upgrade will allow Hydro to meet increasing customer demand for electricity in Brandon’s west end.

Higher voltages allow more electricity to travel on the local network.

This will increase power stability, reduce voltage fluctuations and improve the operation of machinery and electronic equipment connected to the system.

Two older substations, one on 26th Street and the other on 34th Street, will be decommissioned as part of the project.

Instead, power will now be supplied from the newer Fortier Substation, located at the city’s western boundary.

The boundary of the area that will be affected by these outages is as follows:

• 34th Street east to 16th Street;

• Balsam Crescent north to Pacific Avenue.

Outages will occur between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Crews will work on smaller “blocks” throughout the area, so not all locations will experience outages at the same time.

Some outages may also occur on weekends to accommodate commercial customers or to take advantage of good weather.

Affected businesses will be notified prior to a planned outage.

Manitoba Hydro will also place signs notifying customers of these outages on major roads in the affected areas each morning.

Weather, staffing and operational requirements will determine which locations will experience outages each day.

—MANITOBA HYDRO