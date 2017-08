BRANDON, MB – Brandon’s community pools, spray parks, and paddling pools are closing soon.

Check out the schedule below to see when they close for the year:

Keystone & Kinsmen outdoor pools close at end of Sunday, August 27th.

Riverheights paddling pool closes next Friday, September 1st.

Brandon’s 4 spray parks close at the end of Labour Day long weekend on September 4th.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News