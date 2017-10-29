Brandon Police, Students Do The Monster Mash

WINNIPEG, MB. — Brandon police are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Monster Mash.

It’s happening this Tuesday, October 31st at the Keystone Centre UCT Pavilion Room.

The Monster Mash runs from 6:30 to 11:00 p.m. for Brandon School Division students in Grades 7 to 12.

Students must provide their BSD Student ID.

A few rules

All students must check their coats and bags/backpacks.

No alcohol. Anyone suspected of alcohol or drug use will not be allowed entry.

There will be mandatory pat-down security checks upon entering the event.

Once you leave the UCT Pavilion Room, you cannot come back inside.

About the Monster Mash

The Monster Mash provides students with a safe, fun and free place to gather who may otherwise be on the streets.

Since inception, incidents of vandalism in Brandon have significantly been reduced on Halloween night.

Food, music, games, and prizes are just a few things that create a fun and festive evening of enjoyment for all involved.

It is only through the generous financial support of the Brandon business community and the numerous volunteers that the event remains a success.

Help Wanted

Should you wish to volunteer or have a donation for prizes or any questions please contact the organizers:

Cst. Grant McKay

g.mckay@brandon.ca

204-729-2430

g.mckay@brandon.ca 204-729-2430 Cst. Jason Gudnason

j.gudnason@brandon.ca

204-729-2390

—Brandon Police Service

Photo – Andrew McCrea