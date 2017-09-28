Brandon Police Stakeout Motel, Catch Traffickers

BRANDON, MB. — Three people are facing charges for trafficking meth after a Brandon police stakeout.

Investigators watched a motel room on Middleton Avenue Wednesday night.

Around 9:35pm, a vehicle pulled up to the room and three people got out.

A woman removed the window screen to the unit, slipped in, and opened the door for the man and woman waiting outside.

Brandon police watched as the trio removed items from the room and loaded them into the car.

They followed the suspect vehicle as it left the motel and stopped it in the 1700-block of 18th Street.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered over five-grams of meth, six grams of pot, and other drug trafficking items.

A 43-year-old Brandon woman was searched and had a small amount of meth as well as a cellphone on her despite court orders not to.

She was charged was arrested for Break and Enter, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marihuana, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Breach of Undertaking.

The accused remains behind bars.

A 29-year-old Brandon woman and 46-year-old Brandon man were both charged with Break and Enter.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File