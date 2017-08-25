Property Crime Prevention Tips From Brandon Police

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police have a few tips to help residents prevent property crime.

Property crime is largely one of opportunity.

Incidents of property crime have shown an increase over the last several weeks.

Citizens can help reduce their risk of being a victim by following these guidelines:

Always lock your vehicle.

Never leave items of value in your vehicle and in plain sight.

Never leave an unattended vehicle running.

Never leave a spare set of vehicle keys in your vehicle.

Park in a well-lit area.

Always ensure that the doors to your house, garage or shed are locked and secure.

Install motion lights and or surveillance cameras on your property.

Do not leave items such as bicycles, lawn equipment or tools out in the open.

Have someone you trust keep an eye on your property when away for an extended amount of time.

If you encounter a property crime in progress, call BPS and provide descriptions of suspect(s), direction of travel and a license plate number if a vehicle was used.

Please DO NOT jeopardize your own safety. Suspect(s) can be very unpredictable and may have weapons. Property can be replaced. It is not worth risking personal injury.

Record the make, model and serial numbers of all your property items.

This information can be provided to the police if you do become a victim in order to help investigators locate and recover your property.

This information will not stop property crime, but following these guidelines will reduce the chance of a crime being committed against you.

Always remember: don’t make it easy for thieves.

—MyToba News

